Emmanuel Sanders injury: What status means for Week 1 fantasy football

Game day update: Sanders is expected to play today, barring an unexpected setback, per Ian Rapoport. The veteran wide receiver has been hindered by a lingering foot injury since training camp earlier this summer. If Sanders cannot play, then we should expect to see second-year WR Gabriel Davis in the mix.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is officially listed as questionable on this week’s injury report. Sanders is dealing with a foot injury that’s plagued him off and on throughout camp and the preseason. The Bills open the season at home on Sunday in what could be a high-scoring tilt with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sanders’ status for the game is still unknown, so you’ll need to keep an eye on the news Sunday morning to see whether or not he is officially playing in this one.

Fantasy football impact: Emmanuel Sanders (foot)

The veteran, acquired in the offseason as an upgrade over John Brown, emerged as the Bills’ other starting outside receiver with Stefon Diggs leading the way and Cole Beasley playing in the slot. Sanders would have some fantasy appeal in this game, but the unknown means it’s probably best to look elsewhere for WR3 or flex help.

If Sanders doesn’t play, that should clear the way for Gabriel Davis to see more work in three -receiver sets. Davis posted a solid 599 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie last season.