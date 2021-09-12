Odell Beckham Jr. injury: What status means for Week 1 fantasy football

Game day update: Beckham Jr. is slated to play in the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, depending on if there’s no issues this morning, per Rapoport. Schefter adds that the dynamic wideout looked good at practice this week, but did not take full reps, and has not had any contact this summer.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is listed on this week’s official injury report as questionable with a knee injury. Beckham, you’ll recall, is coming off a torn ACL that prematurely ended his second season with the Browns last year. He was limited in practice all week, and when asked if he would play, head coach Kevin Stefanski deferred to making a game-time decision. Those are not the most reassuring words in fantasy football.

Fantasy football impact: Odell Beckham Jr. (knee)

Unofficially, Beckham is expected to play this week when the Browns take on the Chiefs. Stefanski made it clear that Beckham was checking all the boxes he needed to check in order to be able to suit up on Sunday.

The Browns are hoping for a big season from Beckham, who’s underwhelmed during his time in Cleveland. In fantasy, he’s not getting the same attention as a must-start WR1 that he used to command, but he’s a player with major upside for one of the other receiver spots. You should be fine if you’re planning to start him this week.