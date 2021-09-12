Nelson Agholor injury: What status means for Week 1 fantasy football

Will the New England Patriots have wide receiver Nelson Agholor on the field this week when they host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon to open the season? We still don’t know for sure Agholor was listed as questionable on the official injury report this week. He’s dealing with an ankle injury. Limited in Wednesday’s practice, he sat out Thursday, before returning on a limited basis Friday. That at least means he’s trending in the right direction, but we may not know for sure until Sunday.

Fantasy football impact: WR Nelson Agholor (ankle)

Acquired in the offseason after a big year with the Raiders, Agholor is the best receiver on the depth chart, ticketed for the No. 1 role. The Patriots are starting the season thin at the position with K’Neal Harry on injured reserve. If Agholor can’t play this week, it’ll be Jakobi Meyers and Kenrdick Bourne leading the way.

Making this one even tougher is the fact that this is a late afternoon game on Sunday, so we might not know Agholor’s status until after fantasy lineups have to be set.