Darnell Mooney injury: What status means for Week 1 fantasy football

Game day update: Mooney is expected to play tonight against the Los Angeles Rams, per Ian Rapoport.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney is listed as questionable on the official injury report this week as he’s dealing with what’s listed as a back issue. Mooney was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but was a full participant at Friday’s session Head coach Matt Nagy said this week, however, that Mooney would play in the Bears’ Sunday night game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Fantasy football impact: WR Darnell Mooney (Back)

The Bears are expecting big things from Mooney in his season season as a pro. Last year, he finished with 631 yards and four touchdowns on 61 catches. Chicago’s No. 2 wideout, he could see more looks this week if the Rams choose to focus on Allen Robinson.

The biggest potential hiccup for Mooney’s fantasy production this week, however, isn’t his back, it’s the fact that the Bears are starting quarterback Andy Dalton over rookie Justin Fields. Still, Money did well last year with inconsistent quarterback play, and he’s got some real upside this week on fantasy rosters. If you’re planning to play him, don’t let his questionable designation stop you.