Josh Jacobs injury: What his status means for Week 1 fantasy football

Las Vegans Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has been dealing with what’s officially listed as a toe injury in the lead up to the team’s Monday Night Football matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. He was limited in practice on both Thursday and Friday.

Jacobs said Friday that he intends to play this week, saying that he felt good and having him take it easy in practices was part of the plan this season. Still, that’s not entirely his decision, but it’s a good sign that you can start him in fantasy football lineups this week with confidence.

Fantasy football impact: Josh Jacobs (toe)

Rest might be just the thing for Jacobs. After a hot start in his rookie season, where he averaged 4.8 yards per carry, he slowed down last year, posting less than four yards per rushing attempt. He did score 12 times last year, however.

The Raiders also brought in Kenyan Drake in the offseason to add to their running back depth chart. While Jacobs is still No. 1, Drake could see a decent share of snaps as the Raiders look to keep his legs fresh. And if Jacobs can’t play, Drake obviously has fantasy appeal on a team that likes to run.