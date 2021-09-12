Considering the injury report as you address the Week 2 fantasy waiver wire

The first NFL Sunday is just about finished! We still have Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football, but in the meantime, it’s time to start considering your fantasy football waiver wire options. The Week 2 waiver wire can make or break a league, and the injury report will be critical to consider.

Keeping an eye on injuries is very important for gaining the edge on the waiver wire. It isn’t always about who had the best performance, and it could be about who is going to be able to play. As they say, the best ability in fantasy football relevance is availability.

Below is a rundown of notable skill position injuries, and who stands to benefit as you consider what to do with your waiver wire priority. We’ll offer updates on each injury as new information comes along this week.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Washington Football Team

Fitzpatrick was only able to log one quarter in his Washington Football Team debut as he left the game in the second quarter and was unable to return. Fitzpatrick dropped back for a pass and was hit by a Chargers defenseman as he released the ball. The impact with the ground seemed to have caused the injury to Fitzpatrick’s right hip. The current guess is that it was a hip subluxation which is a serious injury, they just don’t know how serious until an MRI is done. If he doesn’t play in Week 2, this would limit the production of Terry McLaurin but may elevate running back Antonio Gibson.

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos

Jeudy was carted off the field in the third quarter of the game against the New York Giants. He has a lower leg injury and appeared to be in quite a lot of pain after being taken down from behind by a defender. Jeudy was ruled to have a high ankle sprain which may see him miss some time. This would elevate both Courtland Sutton and either KJ Hamler or Tim Patrick as both saw an uptick after Jeudy left the game. This would also likely see the involvement of tight end Noah Fant rise as well.

Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Mostert was ruled out from the Week 1 game against the Lions with a knee injury after only two carries. In his absence, rookie Elijah Mitchell had 19 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown. The 49ers' other rookie running back, Trey Sermon, was a healthy scratch this week so if Mostert is unable to go next week, Mitchell and Sermon would lead the backfield.

Mekhi Becton, LT, New York Jets

Becton suffered a knee injury in the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers and was unable to return. It is believed that he suffered an MCL sprain, per Ian Rapoport. While you are likely not starting quarterback Zach Wilson, if you were to think about starting either running back Tevin Coleman or Michael Carter, this injury could impact their performances. Also, if the Jets line gets worse, that means less safety for Wilson and that could impact wide receiver Corey Davis.