Latavius Murray start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens have suffered numerous significant injuries before their 2021 season even began, forcing the team to bring in players with limited practice time to suit them up. One of those players could be Latavius Murray, who could see immediate action in the backfield after the losses of J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Latavius Murray

Murray was slated for a complementary role in New Orleans before he was unexpected let go by the team. He was used primarily in short-yardage and goal-line situations, but had tremendous effectiveness as a fantasy flex play at times. It’s unclear who exactly the Ravens lead running back will be going forward, but Murray is certainly in the mix.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you’re in a 10 or 12 team league, Murray probably isn’t going to be worth a start in Week 1. If you’re in a deeper league or have multiple flex positions, he could be an option assuming he is active for Week 1. Ty’Son Williams appears to be the lead running back and Lamar Jackson is a good runner himself. The Ravens may opt to throw the ball more than usual as well, meaning Murray is a fringe fantasy option for Week 1. He is, however, worth rostering on the bench.