Alexander Mattison start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings enter the 2021 NFL season looking to get back to the playoffs and make a deep run. The Vikings should have a high-powered offense centered around RB Dalvin Cook but ultimately QB Kirk Cousins will determine how far the team will actually go.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings RB Alexander Mattison

Mattison tallied just over 400 rushing yards in his two NFL seasons and remains a backup option for Cook. Unless the lead back misses extended time, Mattison is not an appealing fantasy option. He’s a good handcuff for Cook owners, but doesn’t offer much value outside of that.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Mattison doesn’t come into any game with a large role. He may be used on one or two drives and in short-yardage situations at times, but this is Cook’s backfield. Unless the star gets injured, there’s no reason to play Mattison. Unless you’re in an extremely deep league with multiple flex spots, you’re leaving Mattison out of the lineup.