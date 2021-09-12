Quintez Cephus start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions are starting fresh with Jared Goff at quarterback and a largely unheralded group of players at wide receiver. New head coach Dan Campbell has a big rebuild ahead of him, so it’ll be interesting to see how he evaluates players over the course of the season. One of those players worth monitoring is Quintez Cephus, who is entering his second season with Detroit.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Quintez Cephus

Cephus is currently listed behind Tyrell Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown on the receiver depth chart, but the Lions are going to be operating in three-wide sets quite often this season when playing from behind. Cephus will also have to contend with the emergence of TE T.J. Hockenson as a weapon. It’ll be tough to see the second-year receiver getting the volume to make him a consistent starter in fantasy football leagues.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Unless you’re in a deep league, Cephus isn’t worth the start Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers. He’s at least the fourth option when it comes to targets, and Goff reportedly has favored Hockenson and St. Brown during offseason reps. Cephus is worth holding onto due to injury problems with Williams, but he doesn’t offer much value as a fantasy starter at the moment.