Malcolm Brown start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Malcolm Brown finds himself in a running-back-by-committee situation with the Miami Dolphins heading into Week 1 of the NFL season. He will enter his first year with the franchise, which will get started against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Malcolm Brown

Brown spent the first six years of his NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams and never became a starter at any point of his time with the organization. Now with the Dolphins, he will once again have his workload limited operating behind Myles Gaskin, who is the top back on the roster. The Patriots had a below-average rushing defense in 2020, so it will be interesting to see how much success this backfield will have in the season opener.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

There are not many leagues in which Brown would be a usable fantasy option in Week 1. He is a No. 5 running back at best this weekend, and you should have better players to go to. Brown likely won’t have much fantasy value unless Gaskin is forced to miss time as the superior back.