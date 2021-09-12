Kendrick Bourne start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots will have a much different look in the passing game, and one of the incoming pieces is wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. He is set to make his Patriots debut in their Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne

Bourne spent each of the past four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and had his best statistical season in 2020 with career highs in receptions (49) and receiving yards (667) to go along with a pair of touchdowns. The Patriots passing game will be one to track throughout the season to see who is getting the targets from rookie Mac Jones, whether it will be Bourne, Nelson Agholor or Jakobi Meyers. The Dolphins defense did not play very well against the pass last season, but it’s impossible to know how an offense will perform with a rookie quarterback.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Until we know what the Patriots passing game will look like, it’s best to avoid Bourne in Week 1. He is still worth monitoring in the event he and Jones develop a chemistry together in this offense. Still, Bourne should be avoided for fantasy purposes this weekend.