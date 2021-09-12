Deonte Harris start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints will have a new-look offense in 2021 without Drew Brees under center, and there are plenty of question marks with he passing game. Jameis Winston will start at quarterback, but who will catch passes is uncertain at this point. Could Deonte Harris develop into a playmaker in this offense?

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Deonte Harris

Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers will be played in Jacksonville due to the current hurricane situation, and it will be interesting to see how often Harris is targeted in the season opener. He is in his third season in the NFL and enters 2021 with unspectacular numbers but should see plenty of opportunities to prove himself with the injuries at the position. The Packers had an above-average passing defense last season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s highly unlikely you are in a position to start Harris with the number of question marks in this offense heading into Week 1. Every fantasy football lineup should have better options to go to on Sunday, but Harris is worth monitoring looking forward.