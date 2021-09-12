How the public is betting Browns vs. Chiefs in Week 1

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns meet in Week 1 in a rematch of last season’s AFC divisional playoff game. QB Patrick Mahomes leads a Kansas City squad looking to make its third consecutive Super Bowl appearance, while Baker Mayfield and the Browns hope to parlay the franchise’s first playoff win since 1994 into further success. Here’s a look at how the public is betting Sunday’s action between the Chiefs and Browns.

Point Spread

Chiefs -5.5: 83% of handle and 77% of bets are on Chiefs -5.5

Is the public right?

Since Mahomes took over at quarterback in 2018, the Chiefs are 38-10. The star has missed a few contests in that time, but the point remains; Kansas City is a dominant unit. The Browns are a much-improved group themselves and have the offense to keep up with the Chiefs, but backing Kansas City at home is a safe proposition.

Point Total

54.5: 76% of handle and 74% of bets are on the over

Is the public right?

The Chiefs scored 29.6 points per game in 2020. The Browns scored 25.5 points per game and will get Odell Beckham Jr. back healthy. On the flip side, the Chiefs gave up 22.6 points per game last season while the Browns allowed 26.2 points per game. The public is right in backing the over at 54.5 given how explosive both offenses can be.

