How the public is betting Eagles vs. Falcons in Week 1

The Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons face off in a matchup between two first-year head coaches in Week 1. The Eagles have backed Nick Sirianni as they move into a new ear with Jalen Hurts at quarterback, while the Falcons hope Arthur Smith can maximize Matt Ryan’s remaining years in the league.

Point Spread

Falcons -3.5: 60% of handle and 54% of bets are on Eagles +3.5

Is the public right?

Hurts is a dynamic quarterback and the Eagles have some strong offensive weapons. The Falcons have been poor on the defensive end, giving up 398.4 yards per game and 25.9 points per game last year. The Eagles are going on the road, but that also means no adverse weather conditions in Atlanta’s dome stadium. This is a matchup where the underdog is not substantially inferior to the favorite in terms of talent, so bettors are smart to back Philly here.

Point Total

48.5: 69% of handle and 56% of bets are on the over

Is the public right?

The Falcons don’t have a great defense, but the Eagles featured a fairly mediocre unit themselves in 2020. Ryan has plenty of weapons on offense and remains a strong passer, meaning both teams are likely to get into a high-scoring contest. It’s smart for the public to back the over in general as NFL scoring is up, but this game has “shootout” written all over it.

