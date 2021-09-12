US Open live stream: How to watch men’s finals on Sunday, September 12

The US Open comes to a conclusion Sunday, September 12 when No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic meets No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev in the men’s final. Djokovic is looking to complete a calender-year Grand Slam with a win. It would also separate him from Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most major titles in men’s tennis history. Djokovic, who has been dominating the major events since the 2016 Australian Open, should continue on this record-breaking trajectory.

Medvedev is going for his first major title in what will be his third try. He has seen his best career finishes at each major tournament this season, previously losing in the 2021 Australian Open final to Djokovic.

The final will also be on WatchESPN or the ESPN app. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the match.

As expected, the No. 1 seed Djokovic is favored to win the final at -270 according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Medvedev is a +215 underdog.