US Open men’s final: Start time, TV channel, live stream, who is playing

The men’s side of the 2021 US Open will come down to No. 1 vs. No. 2 as No. 1 Novak Djokovic will go head-to-head with No. 2 Daniil Medvedev at Arthur Ashe Stadium. This a rematch of this year’s Australian Open final won by Djokovic in straight sets.

Djokovic is seeking his 21st career major title and worked his way through the tournament bracket to get to his ninth career US Open final. He defeated No. 6 Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals before triumphing over No. 4 Alexander Zverev in a grueling five-set match.

Medvedev his first major tournament title and has cruised his way to the final. The 25-year-old from Moscow has only dropped one set during the entire tournament.

You can watch the US Open Men’s Final at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 12. If you aren’t around a TV to watch on Sunday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the match.

Djokovic enters as a -270 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Daniil Medvedev is a +215 underdog.