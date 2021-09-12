Fantasy football advice from experts to get your lineup ready for Week 1

Welcome to Week 1 of the fantasy football season. I hope you are as excited as I am, because we finally made it! Week 1 is always tough for deciding who to start, as matchups and player usage are more difficult to break down without a handful of regular season games under their belts. But we have as much information as we can gather and can make informed decisions on who to start and sit.

We’ll be on to answer your start sit questions in the comments at 12 eastern, an hour before lineups lock and footballs are kicked.

Thankfully there aren’t a lot of injury worries for Week 1, but there are a handful to keep an eye on.

Injuries

Saquon Barkley will play and is expected to not have a strict snap count against the Broncos. He may not be give a huge workload, but we can expect he’ll be worth a fantasy start in all leagues.

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler returned to practice and is reportedly going to play against a tough Washington defense. He’s still a start in most 12-team leagues, but we should lower expectations.

Jamison Crowder is OUT due to COVID-19 while Keelan Cole is questionable with a knee injury. Rookie Elijah Moore and Corey Davis should get boosts.

Curtis Samuel has been put on I.R. with a groin injury. Rookie Dyami Brown should see more work, but his snap percentage is still hard to predict.

Odell Beckham Jr. is questionable and the team isn’t going to tip their hand before they have to, but his teammates expect him to play. That doesn’t mean he won’t be on a pitch count, but if he’s in the game and making plays against the AFC Champion Chiefs, he’s staying in.

Will Fuller is out for Week 1 due to suspension and Preston Williams is questionable with a foot injury. If Williams can’t go, DeVante Parker, Jaylen Waddle, and Albert Wilson would be the starting trio against the Patriots.

Nelson Agholor was able to get a limited practice in on Friday and is listed as questionable. If Agholor can’t go, Kendrick Bourne would likely see more work while Jakobi Meyers would be the no doubt No. 1 receiver.

Evan Engram is out against the Broncos, while Kenny Golladay and Kyle Rudolph got in full practices on Friday and are set to start.

