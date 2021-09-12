NFL injury report, Week 1: Odell Beckham, Saquon Barkley, Austin Ekeler listed as questionable

The NFL is officially underway after the Buccaneers beat the Cowboys 31-29. The rest of Week 1 gets started at 1 p.m. on Sunday and we’ve got our first full injury report to get you ready for fantasy football and betting.

The most notable name that definitely won’t be playing on Sunday — other than Texans QB DeShaun Watson — is Giants tight end Evan Engram. He suffered a calf injury in the team’s third preseason game and missed all three Week 1 practices.

There are some big names listed as questionable, including running back Saquon Barkley and wide receivers Odell Beckham, Jr. and Emmanuel Sanders. All three were able to practice in limited fashion. Barkley seems the most likely of the three to play, but all three could see some limitations in the first game of the year.

Quarterbacks

Out: DeShaun Watson

Running Backs

Questionable: Saquon Barkley (knee), Austin Ekeler (hamstring), La’Mical Perine (foot)

Wide Receivers

Out: Tre’Quan Smith (hamstring), Malcolm Perry (foot), WR Shi Smith (shoulder), Jalen Hurd (knee)

Questionable: Odell Beckham, Jr. (knee), Emmanuel Sanders (foot), Darnell Mooney (back), Josh Reynolds (foot), Preston Williams (foot), Nelson Agholor (ankle), Keelan Cole (knee)

Tight Ends

Out: Evan Engram (calf), Tommy Hudson (toe)