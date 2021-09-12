Saquon Barkley is active for Week 1 vs. Broncos

New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley is expected to play on Sunday against the Denver Broncos after being fully cleared by doctors. The team announced he is active for the game. Ryan Dunleavy reported that New York is not planning a pitch count for Barkley.

Barkley missed all of last season after suffering a torn ACL in the team’s Week 2 matchup against the Chicago Bears. It’s good to hear that the former first round pick will not be on a pitch count as the Giants’ offense is more dynamic when he’s on the field.

In 2019, Barkley notched his second 1,000-yard rushing season with 1,003 yards on 217 carries and six touchdowns. He also played a major role in New York’s passing game with 52 receptions (73 targets) for 438 yards and two touchdowns. As for Sunday’s game, it remains to be seen how much the Giants will use Barkley and if backup Devontae Booker will get a good number of snaps.