Odell Beckham, Jr. is INACTIVE for Week 1 vs. Chiefs

Odell Beckham Jr. is officially INACTIVE for Week 1 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. This is a surprise and fantasy football managers should upgrade Jarvis Landry, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Austin Hooper.

Beckham was on the Cleveland Browns injury report this week as limited still recovering from his ACL injury that shortened his 2020 season. Beckham Jr. was expected to be active this week after the Browns wanted to see how he feels pre-game today before making any official decisions. With the Browns taking on the Kansas City Chiefs this week, they were hoping that Beckham could look like his former self and make an impact.

For fantasy football lineups, Beckham Jr. must now be sat in what should be a shootout. The Browns seemed to wait until the last minute after head coach Kevin Stefanski told the media on Friday he would let them know about OBJ’s status 90 minutes before the game. And so, OBJ sits out and Jarvis Landry and Donovan Peoples-Jones get an upgrade.