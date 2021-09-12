Austin Ekeler is active for Week 1 vs. Washington

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler was dealing with a hamstring injury throughout this week, but he is expected to play in today’s regular season opener against the Washington Football Team. The team announced that he is active for the team’s Week 1 game after being listed as questionable on the final injury report.

Ian Rapoport said on NFL Network’s GameDay Morning that Ekeler is a “full go”, which is good news for both the Chargers and fantasy football managers. The veteran running back was selected in the first round of many fantasy drafts as he’s one of Justin Herbert’s top-two offensive targets.

Last season, Ekeler missed six games with a hamstring injury, but he still managed to put up 530 rushing yards on 116 carries and a touchdown. The veteran running back also made an impact in the receiving game with 54 receptions (65 targets) for 403 yards and two touchdowns. Ekeler is projected to score 10.2 fantasy points today against the Washington Football Team. The 5-foot-10 running back will likely share the field with Justin Jackson, who is currently the backup for the Chargers.