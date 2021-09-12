Emmanuel Sanders is active for Week 1 vs. Steelers

Emmanuel Sanders was listed on the Buffalo Bills injury report as questionable all week dealing with a foot injury, but he is active for Sunday’s Week 1 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Sanders was expected to play against his old team. Sanders began his career with the Steelers before traveling around the league, bouncing around before landing in Buffalo in the 2021 offseason.

If you are looking at Emmanuel Sanders in fantasy, he could be a flex option if you need one. We haven’t seen yet how the Bills are going to use him in this offense in conjunction with star wide receiver Stefon Diggs. You can assume that Sanders slots in as the second wide receiver in this offense, but Allen’s second favorite target in 2020 was wide receiver Cole Beasley who is still with the team. I would hold off on Sanders for this week, see what his usage is like especially being limited in practice, and then adjust for Week 2.