Daniel Ricciardo wins F1 Italian Grand Prix as Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton get in accident

Daniel Ricciardo won the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, making him only the third driver not named Max Verstappen or Lewis Hamilton to win a race during the 2021 F1 season. Lando Norris finished second and Valtteri Bottas finished third. Ricciardo entered the week +10000 to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook, which was ninth best among the 20 drivers.

Verstappen and Hamilton did not finish the race due to a wild accident on lap 26. On the turn following a pit stop, Verstappen tried to cut inside of Hamilton to get ahead of him, but as he came off the curb, his back right wheel popped up and landed on Hamilton’s car. It pushed both cars off the course and ended the day for both drivers.

Thankfully for Hamilton, the halo did its job, preventing what could have been a much worse situation. Both drivers walked away from the accident, but their day was done halfway through the race.