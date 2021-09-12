Report: Tyrann Mathieu off Covid list, but still questionable for Sunday’s game

The Kansas City Chiefs star safety, Tyrann Mathieu is listed as questionable for the team’s game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Mathieu had been on the Covid-19 list but had followed protocol and was removed from the list on Saturday, per Adam Schefter.

That being said, the safety hasn’t practiced in nearly two weeks, and the Chiefs are mulling the idea of whether or not to let him play in Week 1. Keep in mind that the NFL season expanded to a 17-game regular season, and we saw last year the impact that Covid had on athletes' performance so the team is right to be cautious.

Chris Mortensen reported that even if Mathieu does play, the safety will be only included in limited packages. They are cognizant of the injury risk to Mathieu who is noted as being in a contract year. You know the ‘Honey Badger’ will want to play, but the team has to look at the season as a whole and may not want to risk their player's health for the whole season on the first game of the season.