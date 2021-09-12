Zach Moss inactive Sunday against the Steelers in Week 1

Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss is inactive for the game Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers per Ian Rapoport. This comes as a surprise as Moss was not on the injury report all week and Rapoport even mentions that it is not injury-related. Teammate Devin Singletary will be the lead running back in the backfield with Matt Breida serving as the backup.

Devin Singletary was the presumed backup in this game and so he walks into the starting role. In fantasy football, we say the best ability is availability and he is going to benefit. The Bills do face one of the best defenses in the league this week, but Singletary is going to be the most involved running back. For fantasy lineup purposes, you should be considering him an RB2 and a flex option. Breida has some intrigue in PPR formats, but he should be considered in only the deepest of leagues.

Make sure to monitor the situation with Zack Moss since it wasn’t injury-related as we go into Week 2.