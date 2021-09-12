Tracking WNBA betting action for Sunday, September 12th

We have a three-game slate in the WNBA on Sunday beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET with the Washington Mystics playing the Chicago Sky. There are a lot good matchups happening across the league that will feature a ton of betting implications.

We only had one best bet for Friday night, which did not go in our favor. The Washington Mystics went over their team total of 80.5 points. We sadly did not play the over, we went for the under, which was at even money (-110). The Mystics defeated the Dream 82-74 to keep their playoff dreams alive.

WNBA picks for Sunday, September 12 — Record YTD (6-8)

Chicago Sky Team Total under 88.5 points (-125) vs. Mystics

We are going to go back to the team totals, but this time it won’t be the Mystics. The Sky will be facing Washington for the final time this season. Neither of these teams have been great against the spread this season, so we are going to stay from that. However, the Sky have gone under 88.5 total points in both of their two meetings. I think Chicago wins today’s game because they have the better talent and they might not need to score more than 88.5 points.

Storm -6.5 (-115) vs. Sparks

This is another game on the schedule that features two teams who have not been that great against the spread this season. The Seattle Storm, who will be without Breanna Stewart for the last two regular season games, are 11-20 ATS and 4-12 ATS at home. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Sparks are 13-16 against this season, but 8-7 ATS at home.

The first two times these teams played, it was the Sparks, who covered +15 and +11.5 point spreads as underdogs. However, I think Seattle bucks the trend and covers the spread in tonight’s game. The Storm have won their last two games by double digits, while the Sparks have lost six consecutive games.

