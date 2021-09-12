Report: Lions RB Jamaal Williams to get the start over D’Andre Swift

After plenty of questions regarding the status of Lions starting RB D’Andre Swift heading into Week 1, it looks like fantasy football managers may get a surprise. NFL Network reported ahead of kick-off that Jamaal Williams, signed this offseason in free agency, will get the start and bulk of reps at running back this week for the Lions.

NFL Network reporting Jamaal Williams will start and “carry the load.”



Downgrade Swift. — Brad Evans (@NoisyHuevos) September 12, 2021

Swift’s status was uncertain heading into Week 1 after suffering a groin injury this off-season, though he was left off of the Lions’ final injury report heading into Sunday. Williams was known for his ability as a receiver with the Green Bay Packers, averaging 9 PPR points per game in the 2020 season with four of his 14 games performing as an RB2 or better.