Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie returns to game after shoulder injury

The Bills wide receiver exited Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first quarter

By Jovan C. Alford
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (19) catches a pass during minicamp at the ADPRO Sports Training Center. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

UPDATE:

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie is questionable to return to today’s game with a shoulder injury, according to Chris Brown. If McKenzie does not come back, then it would be a noticeable loss for the Bills’ special teams. The 26-year-old wideout started the game with a 75-yard kickoff return, which setup the Bills’ offense for a quick score.

Buffalo could end up putting rookie wide receiver Marquez Stevenson on special teams’ duties. The Bills entered today’s game not knowing if veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was going to play due to a lingering foot injury that sidelined him in camp and preseason.

