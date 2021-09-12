49ers RB Raheem Mostert questionable to return with knee injury

UPDATE: Raheem Mostert has been ruled out of the rest of the game early in the third quarter.

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert is reportedly questionable to return with a knee injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Mostert only had two carries for 20 yards in Sunday’s opener against the Detroit Lions.

With Mostert uncertain to return, the Niners only have rookie Elijah Mitchell and second-year running back JaMycal Hasty on the gameday roster. Mitchell has three carries for 44 yards, which includes a 38-yard touchdown run. Hasty, who stepped up last season due to injuries, has yet to receive a carry.

Rookie running back Trey Sermon, who impressed in training camp, was not activated for Sunday’s game. Kyle Juszczyk is listed as the fullback, but he is likely to get some opportunities as well if Mostert does not return to the game.

UPDATE: Mitchell appears to be getting the lead work while Mostert is out, but Hasty got his first carry near the goal line and scored a three-yard touchdown.