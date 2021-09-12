Trevor Lawrence throws first career touchdown pass against Texans [Video]

Trevor Lawrence is officially on the board for the first time.

The rookie quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars and 2021 No. 1 overall pick threw his first career touchdown pass against the Houston Texans on Sunday, a 27-yard strike to Chris Manhertz in the second quarter. Jags fans are certainly hoping that it’ll be the first of many.

Lawrence comes into the league as arguably the most anticipated QB prospect since Andrew Luck arrived to the Colts in 2012. If his history of living up to high expectations give any indication of what he’ll do, he’ll be just fine.

He arrived to Clemson as one of the highest rated high school quarterback prospects in the recruiting service era and immediately delivered, leading the Tigers to a national championship as a true freshman. So far, the Cartersville, GA, native has looked calm and comfortable in his pro debut, so we’ll see if he can pull out the win on the road.