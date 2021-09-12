Diontae Johnson returns to field after lower leg injury in Week 1

UPDATE: Johnson is back on the field, per Dale Lolley. It appears he’ll be okay unless he tweaks the injury.

In what has been a defensive battle so far, the Pittsburgh Steelers WR went down with a lower leg injury. He was helped off the field and was limping, per Matt Parino. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chase Claypool would get a boost along with James Washington.

Johnson had a couple receptions for 20 yards and is now on the sideline riding a stationary bicycle. At this point it feels like this isn’t a longterm injury at least.

The Bills lead 3-0 in the second quarter.