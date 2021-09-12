Ryan Fitzpatrick OUT with hip injury for Week 1

UPDATE:

Ryan Fitzpatrick is out for the remainder of the game with a hip injury, per Nicki Jhabvala. This is a fairly quick designation to out, so this could be a significant injury, but we’ll need to learn more before making any solid decisions.

UPDATE:

Fitzpatrick is questionable to return with a hip injury, per the team. Hard to tell if that’s good or bad news at this point, but at first it appeared it might have been his throwing shoulder. I think we can take some positives from that.

Washington Football Team’s quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has been knocked from the Week 1 Chargers game and backup Taylor Heinicke is in. He took a hard hit and is now being taken back to the locker room for evaluation.

Players surrounding Ryan Fitzpatrick. pic.twitter.com/7ZO5ajJYkx — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 12, 2021

Fitzpatrick’s shoulder appeared to be driven into the ground and he was reportedly favoring his shoulder while he walked to the locker room. Fitzpatrick hadn’t done much against the good Chargers defense before leaving. He had completed 3-of-5 passes for 13 yards as Washington trailed 6-7 midway through the second quarter.