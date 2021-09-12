Joe Burrow hits Ja’Marr Chase for 50-yard touchdown against Vikings [video]

All of the preseason concern about Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and his drops? Forget about it.

Late it the first half of Cincy’s season opener against the Minnesota Vikings, Joe Burrow hit Chase for a 50-yard bomb to put them up 14-7 heading into the half. Secondaries beware of this duo.

The Burrow-Chase connection is the very lethal combination that helped LSU win the 2019 College Football Playoff national championship and what got Chase drafted with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

During that historical title run in Baton Rouge, Chase won the Biletnikoff Award for the nation’s best wide receiver with a ridiculous stat line of 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns. He decided to opt out of his junior season at LSU in 2020 to focus on the draft.

Chase drew concerns in training camp and the preseason over numerous dropped passes, but that now appears to be put to bed.