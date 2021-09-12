Opening odds for Week 3 of the college football season

There’s plenty of great action this week in college football, including three matchups of Top 25 teams as the season starts to get into rhythm.

Alabama’s rotated divisional crossover game this year brings them to Gainesville to take on Florida. The Crimson Tide eviscerated Miami in Week 1 44-13, but Nick Saban wasn’t happy with his team’s performance in a 44-13 win over Mercer. The Gators were up 35-3 on the South Florida Bulls at halftime, but struggled late to not cover the 28.5 spread in a 44-20 victory.

Also the Auburn Tigers make a rare trip into Big Ten country to face the Penn State Nittany Lions. This line opened with PSU a touchdown favorite, but it’s been bet down to -5 in early trading. War Eagle has beaten Akron and Alabama State by a combined 122-10 score so far this season, while Penn State got past Wisconsin 16-10 on opening weekend before a 44-13 win last Saturday over Ball State to open the home schedule.

Here are the latest opening lines for Week 3 of the 2021 college football season from DraftKings Sportsbook. If no DraftKings line is available, we added the consensus line of other sportsbooks at press time.

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 11 Florida

Point spread: Alabama -14.5

Point total: 57

South Carolina vs. No. 2 Georgia

Point spread: Georgia -32

Point total: 48

Nebraska at No. 3 Oklahoma

Point spread: Oklahoma -22.5

Point total: 62.5



Stony Brook vs. No. 4 Oregon

Point spread: NL available

Point total:

Kent State vs. No. 5 Iowa

Point spread: Iowa -23

Point total: 54

Georgia Tech vs. No. 6 Clemson

Point spread: Clemson -29

Point total: 52

New Mexico vs. No. 7 Texas A&M

Point spread: Texas A&M -26

Point total: 51

No. 8 Cincinnati vs. Indiana

Point spread: Cincinnati -3

Point total: 51

Tulsa vs. No. 9 Ohio State

Point spread: Ohio State -27

Point total: 60.5

No. 22 Auburn vs. No. 10 Penn State

Point spread: Auburn -5

Point total: 53.5

Purdue vs. No. 12 Notre Dame

Point spread: Notre Dame -8.5

Point total: 59

Fresno State vs. No. 13 UCLA

Point spread: UCLA -10

Point total: 61

No. 14 Iowa State vs. UNLV

Point spread: Iowa State -30

Point total: 51

No. 15 Virginia Tech vs. West Virginia

Point spread: West Virginia -2.5

Point total: 50.5

No. 16 Coastal Carolina vs. Buffalo

Point spread: Coastal Carolina -11

Point total: 58.5

Tulane vs. No. 17 Ole Miss

Point spread: Ole Miss -15

Point total: 73

No. 18 Wisconsin - Bye

No. 19 Arizona State vs. No. 23 BYU

Point spread: Arizona State -2

Point total: 50.5

Georgia Southern vs. No. 20 Arkansas

Point spread: Arkansas -22.5

Point total: 52.5

Virginia vs. No. 21 North Carolina

Point spread: UNC -9

Point total: 66

Michigan State vs. No. 24 Miami

Point spread: Miami -7

Point total: 53.5

Northern Illinois vs. No. 25 Michigan

Point spread: Michigan -27

Point total: 55

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.