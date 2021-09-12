Elijah Mitchell worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups after strong Week 1

The San Francisco 49ers are notorious for frustrating fantasy owners with their backfield usage, trotting out multiple running backs over the course of a game and leaving managers wondering who will get the bulk of the team’s carries. There’s appears to be more clarity heading into Week 2, although it has nothing to do with the team designating a true starting running back.

RB Elijah Mitchell got the nod in Week 1 after starter Raheem Mostert suffered a knee injury. Promising back Trey Sermon was inactive for the contest, leaving Mitchell as the team’s leading rusher. And you can expect him to be focus of the waiver wire in Week 2.

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell: Week 2 waiver wire

Mitchell ran all over the Detroit Lions in Week 1, posting 104 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. JaMycal Hasty had one rush, which resulted in a three-yard touchdown, and one reception for 15 yards.

There’s no official word on Mostert, but he’s had injury problems throughout his career and can’t be relied on week in and week out. Sermon could be active for Week 2, but Mitchell is absolutely worth rostering based on how this backfield has historically played out. If he maintains this type of efficiency, head coach Kyle Shanahan may end up rolling with him as the starter.