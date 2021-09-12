Tee Higgins taken to locker room for an IV in Week 1, return is probable

UPDATE: Good news as Higgins went to the locker room to get an IV and his return is probable, per the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was seen heading to the locker room on a cart, per Fox19’s Joe Danneman. At this point there is no actual information on the reason he was taken to the locker room, so we’ll update as soon as that information becomes available.

Higgins has caught four passes for 58 yards and a touchdown while rookie Jamarr Chase has four receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Boyd has gotten the short end of the stick so far with two receptions for 14 yards.