Mark Ingram worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups after strong Week 1

After an offseason clouded with controversy and question marks, the Houston Texans got some much needed relief by beating down Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-21 in Week 1.

One of the roster question marks heading into the opener was at running back, where Mark Ingram and Phillip Lindsay would be potentially sharing the load. Well after one week, it was the former Heisman Trophy winner from Alabama who established himself as the clear No. 1 and will be a hot waiver wire commodity heading into Week 2.

Texans RB Mark Ingram: Week 2 waiver wire

Ingram got a considerable amount of touches against the Jaguars on Sunday, taking 27 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown. He got a significant number of more reps than Lindsay, who had just eight touches for 25 yards on the afternoon. Ingram was only on 11% of rosters on ESPN, so he should be available should you decide to add him to your team. While his 3.3 ypc leaves a lot to be desired, his total usage should make him valuable if the Texans decide to keep feeding him the rock.