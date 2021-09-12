Cordarrelle Patterson worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups after solid Week 1

The Atlanta Falcons had a miserable Week 1 showing on Sunday, getting smacked 32-6 by the Philadelphia Eagles on their home turf.

The offense wasn’t nearly as explosive as many had hoped with them only manufacturing 260 yards on 4.1 yards per play in the contest. However, they did get some production out of running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who should be someone to consider as a waiver wire add for Week 2.

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson: Week 2 waiver wire

Patterson led the team in rushing with 54 yards on seven carries for the afternoon. While Mike Davis got significantly more carries with 15, Patterson was more efficient with his touches by averaging 7.7 ypc. He also added a pair of receptions for 13 yards and had one kick return that went for 25.

Patterson has been sort of a jack of all trades throughout his entire career and it’s clear that the Falcons will try to utilize him in different aspects of their game plan. He’s only on 2.6% of rosters on ESPN so he’s definitely going to be someone that’s available to pluck come midweek.