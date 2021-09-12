Chandler Jones demolishing Titans with five sacks (and counting)

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones is already the frontrunner for NFL Defensive Player of the Year and it isn’t even close.

As the Cardinals are whooping the Titans in Nashville, the veteran edge rusher has FIVE sacks on the afternoon along with two forced fumbles. Someone send help to Nissan Stadium ASAP.

This continues the calamitous afternoon for the Titans, who have been besieged by the Arizona defense all afternoon long. Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill was briefly knocked out of the game in the first half.

As for Jones, this is one way to make a statement considering that he requested a trade from the team in July due to his displeasure with his contract situation. The veteran All-Pro has recorded at least 11 sacks in five out of his last six seasons and his dominant season-opening performance today put him over 100 for his career. We’ll see if he continues to dial it up as the game winds down.