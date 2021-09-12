49ers beat Lions, but furious comeback attempt results in a bad beat for Niners backers

The San Francisco 49ers beat the Detroit Lions 41-33 on Sunday to get their first win and send Detroit back to the drawing board. The 49ers dominated the game, but the last few minutes left Niners bettors shaking their heads.

The 49ers led 41-17 in the fourth quarter and seemed ready to cruise to victory. They took the 24-point lead with 9:58 left in the fourth quarter and then forced the Lions to turn the ball over on downs. The 49ers went three and out and punted with 5:56 left in the game, but the game seemed in the bag.

Lee Corso voice: NOT SO FAST, MY FRIENDS!

The Lions took over at their own 14 and drove 86 yards on 12 plays to score a touchdown. They converted the two-point conversion and then managed to recover the onside kick. They drove 59 yards on six plays and added another touchdown and then managed to convert ANOTHER two-point conversion to cut the 49ers lead to 41-33.

San Francisco recovered the ensuing onside kick attempt, but then disaster struck. Jimmy Garoppolo found Deebo Samuel on a short pass over the middle and the receiver turned upfield to get past the first down marker ... only to have Tre Flowers punch the ball out from behind. The Lions recovered the fumble but eventually turned the ball over on downs. They came up short in their furious comeback attempt.

The 49ers opened this week as a touchdown favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. However, the line moved steadily through the week and closed as nine-point favorites. If you got the 49ers at -8.5 or -9, this was just an absolutely atrocious finish to the game. The cover seemed a lock, and then just like that, it wasn’t.