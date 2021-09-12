Jalen Reagor worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups after strong Week 2

The Philadelphia Eagles looked impressive in their 32-6 Week 1 shellacking of the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Starting quarterback Jalen Hurts was efficient in the season opener and certainly spread the wealth around with seven different receiving options getting at least two receptions in the win. One of those beneficiaries was second-year wideout Jalen Reagor, who you should be considering as a potential waiver wire add for Week 2.

Eagles WR Jalen Reagor: Week 2 waiver wire

Reagor was on the money on Sunday, catching all six of his targets for 49 yards and a touchdown. He basically split duties with rookie Devonta Smith, who caught six of his eight targets for 71 yards and a trip to the end zone himself. Even with the presence of Smith as the No. 1 WR in Philly, one would imagine the second-year Reagor to continue to get his share of looks as Hurts gets more comfortable with is weapons. Reagor is on roughly 58% of rosters on ESPN so if you’re in a smaller league, he should be available.