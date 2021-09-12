Zach Pascal worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups after strong Week 1

The Indianapolis Colts suffered a 28-16 defeat in Carson Wentz’s debut at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks, but there were some bright spots for Indy. The running backs showed they could be contributors in the receiving game and WR Zach Pascal emerged as a viable second option.

Colts WR Zach Pascal: Week 2 waiver wire

Pascal was going to get snaps with T.Y. Hilton being ruled out for the season ahead of games starting, but this was an unexpected performance by the Colts receiver. He caught four passes for 43 yards, but the real bonus for fantasy owners was two touchdowns.

Of course, that type of touchdown conversion rate is not sustainable over the course of a season. It’s also unlikely the Colts running backs get the bulk of receiving work, so Pascal represents a good pickup on the waiver wire to potentially play as a flex if the situation presents itself. The Colts have a matchup with the Rams next week, who present a strong defense. Pascal is worth an add, but might not be worth a start next week.