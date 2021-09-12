Christian Kirk worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups after strong Week 2

The Arizona Cardinals have one of the deepest wide receiver units in the NFL with De’Andre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, AJ Green, and rookie Rondale Moore. In Sunday’s opener, it was the veterans in Hopkins and Kirk, who made the loudest noise in the Cardinals’ impressive 38-13 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Cardinals WR Christian Kirk: Week 2 waiver wire

Heading into this season, many people wondered how Kirk would fit in with the additions of Green and Moore. Kirk showed last season that he could be Arizona’s No. 2 wide receiver, playing opposite of Hopkins. The 24-year-old receiver had 48 receptions (79 targets) for 621 yards and a career-high 6 touchdowns.

Fast forward to Sunday afternoon, where Kirk already has one-third of his touchdown total from last season. The former Texas A&M standout recorded 5 receptions (5 targets) for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Kirk once again showed that he can take a top off of a defense and stretch the field. The young wide receiver did not have his first two-touchdown game until October 19 against the Dallas Cowboys.

When it comes to fantasy football, Kirk is rostered in only 3.6% of fantasy football leagues. I have to think that number will go up when you have a quarterback such as Murray under center. The Cardinals are scheduled to play the Vikings next week, which could open up the door for another big performance.