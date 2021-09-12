How much prize money to winner of US Open men’s and women’s tournaments

UPDATE: Medvedev had little trouble with Djokovic, beating him in straight sets 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

The 2021 US Open wraps up on Sunday with the men’s final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev. On Saturday, Emma Raducanu completed an unprecedented run from qualifier to champion, becoming the first tennis player to do that in the Open era (since 1968).

This year, the tournament handed out a record for total prize money with $57.5 million going to the players. This exceeds the previous record from 2019. The winner of the men’s and women’s singles tournaments wins $2.5 million and the runner-up claims $1.25 million. The men’s and women’s doubles winners each claimed $660,000. Just getting to the main draw nets a player $75,000, while a doubles team splits $20,000.

Here is a complete rundown of how much money players make from the first round on. The qualifying tournament also offered $6 million in prize money.

Singles players

Winner: $2,500,000 — Emma Raducanu and Daniil Medvedev

Runner-Up: $1,250,000

Semifinalist: $675,000

Quarterfinalist: $425,000

Round of 16: $265,000

Round of 32: $180,000

Round of 64: $115,000

Round of 128: $75,000

Doubles teams

Winner: $660,000 — Samantha Stosur/Zhang Shuai and Joe Salisbury/Rajeev Ram

Runner-Up: $330,000

Semifinalist: $164,000

Quarterfinalist: $93,000

Round of 16: $54,000

Round of 32: $34,000

Round of 64: $20,000