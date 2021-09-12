Report: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy suffers high ankle sprain in Week 1

UPDATE: Jeudy has suffered a high ankle sprain, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. It will still depend on the severity of the sprain, but there’s little doubt he’ll miss some time with this injury.

UPDATE: Jeudy has been ruled out for the rest of the game, per Zac Stevens. We’ll need to wait for MRI results to tell us the severity of his ankle injury most likely, but Hamler, Sutton, and Patrick should all see an uptick in work.

The Denver Broncos could be without WR Jerry Jeudy for the rest of their Week 1 contest against the New York Giants after the receiver appeared to suffer an ankle injury.

Jerry Jeudy’s ankle caught under the defender. Not great for a player who everyone had their eye on to have a breakout season. In year two. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 12, 2021

Jeudy was eventually able to get up after grabbing his ankle, but needed to go to the locker room on a cart. The Broncos will turn to Courtland Sutton, KJ Hamler and Noah Fant in Jeudy’s absence. The Alabama product was a trendy pick to have a breakout season despite the presence of Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback. Jeudy is coming off a decent rookie season where he racked up 856 yards but only managed three touchdowns. With Sutton returning and Hamler establishing himself as a deep threat, there appeared to be more openings for Jeudy in the receiver group.

The Broncos are up 10-7 on the Giants in the third quarter of that game. Jeudy’s status is unknown going forward, but he’s unlikely to return for this contest if the Broncos are able to maintain a lead.