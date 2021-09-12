Who to pick up on the Week 2 waiver wire following injury to Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy suffered a gnarly ankle injury and was carted off the field in Sunday’s Week 1 matchup with the New York Giants. The X-rays revealed a high ankle sprain, per Tom Pelissero, and it’s unknown how much time he will miss.

Before the injury, the second-year wideout from Alabama was starting to show why he was tabbed as a breakout fantasy candidate this season. He grabbed six of his seven targets against the Giants for 72 yards. His impending absence opens up the door for other Denver receiving targets to step up and become potential waiver additions for your squad.

Fantasy Football waiver wire: Broncos WR to add ahead of Week 2

The obvious choice to consider is fellow second-year wide receiver KJ Hamler, who caught three of four targets for 41 yards in the Week 1 victory for the Broncos. Hamler is only on 1.8% of rosters on ESPN, so should definitely be available to bid on for this upcoming week.

The same goes for Tim Patrick, who caught all four of his targets for 39 yards and should get a heavier workload with Jeudy gone. Less than 1% of fantasy managers have Patrick so he should be ripe for the taking off the wire.