 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Daniil Medvedev celebrates US Open win over Novak Djokovic with FIFA brick fall celebration

The No. 2 seed dominated No. 1 seed to win the men’s final.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2021 US Open - Day 14
Daniil Medvedev of Russia celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia to win the Men’s Singles final match on Day Fourteen of the 2021 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 12, 2021 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

There will be no history at the moment for Novak Djokovic. The No. 1 seeded Serbian fell to No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev in straight sets (6-4, 6-4, 6-4) in the US Open final, ending his chances to complete the calendar-year Grand Slam. Medvedev captures his first major title and had a great celebration upon realizing he’d won.

This was Medvedev’s third major final, losing the previous two. He fell to Djokovic earlier this year at the Australian Open and to Rafael Nadal at the 2019 US Open. This time, there was no doubt Medvedev was the superior player despite being a +215 underdog according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Djokovic committed 38 unforced errors in the stunning loss. He remains tied with Nadal and Roger Federer with 20 major titles and will have to wait until next year’s Australian Open to restart his quest for a calendar-year Slam and a record-breaking 21st win.

More From DraftKings Nation