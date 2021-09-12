Daniil Medvedev celebrates US Open win over Novak Djokovic with FIFA brick fall celebration

There will be no history at the moment for Novak Djokovic. The No. 1 seeded Serbian fell to No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev in straight sets (6-4, 6-4, 6-4) in the US Open final, ending his chances to complete the calendar-year Grand Slam. Medvedev captures his first major title and had a great celebration upon realizing he’d won.

As he confirmed in his #USOpen speech, Medvedev's celebration was "L2 + Left," a.k.a. the code for the FIFA brick fall goal celebration.pic.twitter.com/A5ttYOY2jx — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) September 12, 2021

This was Medvedev’s third major final, losing the previous two. He fell to Djokovic earlier this year at the Australian Open and to Rafael Nadal at the 2019 US Open. This time, there was no doubt Medvedev was the superior player despite being a +215 underdog according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Djokovic committed 38 unforced errors in the stunning loss. He remains tied with Nadal and Roger Federer with 20 major titles and will have to wait until next year’s Australian Open to restart his quest for a calendar-year Slam and a record-breaking 21st win.