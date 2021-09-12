Jameis Winston worth waiver wire add for fantasy football after monster Week 1 outing

One of the memorable things from Week 1 will be the play of New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, who was efficient in his first start as the team obliterated Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers 38-3 on Sunday.

Winston passed his first test as the guy in N.O. and we’ll jump into his fantasy prospects heading into next week’s game at Carolina.

Saints QB Jameis Winston: Week 2 waiver wire

Winston finished his afternoon going 14-20 through the air for 148 yards and five touchdowns and notably, no turnovers. He also ran the ball six times for 37 yards on the afternoon.

While the five touchdowns are encouraging, most of his passes were short as he only had 7.4 yards per pass attempt. That could possibly explain his lack of interceptions since he wasn’t asked to throw into risky areas in the secondary so we’ll see how that holds up as his attempts increases. Nevertheless, Winston is a definite waiver wire addition for anyone needing a solid backup early on in the season. He’s only on 26.2% of rosters on ESPN so he should be available to swoop up this week.