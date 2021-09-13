Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Monday, September 13th

We have a small 8-game slate in the majors on Monday, which means there are multiple opportunities to come away with a win in DraftKings baseball DFS. The main slate has 7 games starting at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Monday, September 13th.

Astros vs. Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET

Yuli Gurriel ($5,700)

Kyle Tucker ($5,000)

Alex Bregman ($4,200)

To lead off our team stacks for tonight’s main slate, we are going to go down to the Lone Star state, where the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers will face off. The ‘Stros will be going up against Rangers starter Spencer Howard, who is 0-3 with an ERA of 6.21 this season. The 25-year-old has not found his footing with the Rangers, allowing 8 ERs in 9.1 IP (4 starts).

This will be Houston’s first time seeing Howard, but they’ve had success against right-handed pitching this season, hitting .265 at the plate. Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker is a good option for this stack. The 25-year-old slugger has a six-game hitting streak and is averaging 14.6 FPPG.

Red Sox vs. Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET

Rafael Devers ($4,900)

Hunter Renfroe ($4,000)

Bobby Dalbec ($3,100)

The Boston Red Sox are coming off a tough three-game weekend set against the Chicago White Sox and will now head to the Pacific Northwest to play the Seattle Mariners. The Sox will be facing Mariners rookie pitcher Logan Gilbert, who is 5-5 with an ERA of 5.10. Gilbert has not had much success at home this season with a 5.13 ERA and .269 opponents batting average.

In his last three home starts, the rookie pitcher has allowed 10 earned runs and three home runs. With that in mind, it may be best to put a couple of home run hitters in Bobby Dalbec and Hunter Renfroe in your stack. Dalbec has hit 3 HRs in the last five games and averaging 12.6 FPPG. As for Renfroe, he’s averaging 7.2 FPPG in his last five games, but has a chance to knock one out the ballpark.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET

Mookie Betts ($5,500)

Max Muncy ($5,300)

Corey Seager ($4,300)

Last, but not least, we are going to wrap up stacks with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers are beginning a series against Zac Gallen. Gallen is 2-9 with an ERA of 4.32 this season. Despite his record, the 26-year-old pitcher has done an admirable job on the road with an ERA of 4.13.

The Dodgers have crushed the Diamondbacks this season, winning 13 out of 15 games. For this stack, Mookie Betts is a must play. The veteran outfielder is hitting .500 with a HR in 6 career at-bats against Gallen. Betts is also on fire at the plate with a five-game hitting streak and averaging 13.6 FPPG.