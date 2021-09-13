Tracking MLB betting action for Monday, September 13th

We have a small 8-game schedule in the majors on Monday, beginning at 2:05 p.m. ET with the Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees. There are a lot good matchups happening across the league that will feature a ton of betting implications.

For the second straight day, we only had one best bet and it was a player prop that did not go in our favor. On Sunday afternoon, we went with Cleveland starting pitcher Aaron Civale, whose prop was over 4.5 strikeouts (+110). Civale struggled in his second outing against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing 7 earned runs (3 HRs) and recording 3 strikeouts in 3.0 IP. The Indians went on to lose 11-1 after being no-hit on Saturday night.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Monday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Monday, September 13th

Yankees -1.5 (+100) vs. Minnesota Twins

Our first best bet will come from the first game of the day, which features the Yankees and Twins. New York is coming off a tough subway series, where they lost 2 out of 3 games over the weekend and have lost 4 out of their last 5 games. However, they find themselves with a favorable matchup on Monday afternoon against Minnesota.

The Yankees just faced the Twins in late August, where they swept all three games. In one of those games, New York went up against today’s starter Jon Gant. In that contest, the Bronx bombers won 7-5, while Gant only pitched 3.1 IP and allowed 4 earned runs. New York leads the season series 5-1 over Minnesota and have won the last three games by more than 1.5 runs.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.